Covid-19 Shock Is Shining a Harsh Light on Europe's 'Fallen Angel' Problem, Warns UBS

UBS strategists estimate €447 billion of nonfinancial EU debt is at risk of downgrade, with cyclicals and transport most under pressure

EU investment-grade firms with a debt to enterprise value of more than 45%, are nearing highs last seen in the Great Financial Crisis and 2011/12, a red flag warns UBS.

Europe’s fallen-angel troubles may worsen in the age of Covid-19, UBS strategists have warned clients.

Fallen angels refer to bonds that drop to junk from investment grade. A UBS team led by Stephen Caprio and Matthew Mish caution that Europe is awash in BBB-rated debt right now. One step above junk, that number has surged from €330 billion ($359 billion) in 2011 to €1.141 trillion presently, far beyond BB high-yield debt, explains a UBS team led by Stephen Caprio and Matthew Mish.

And leading indicators are “flashing red,” meaning downgrades are possible, they say. EU investment-grade firms with a debt to enterprise value of more than 45%—around BB levels—are nearing highs last seen in the Great Financial Crisis and 2011/12, the team explains.

“Debt-laden capital structures will become concerned about high-yield downgrades and potential loss of access to ECB purchases; we expect to see more companies close to the HY edge announce dividend cuts and capex reductions,” they caution.

They estimate €447 billion of nonfinancial debt is at risk of downgrade, with cyclicals and transport most under pressure. “To be fair, in a benign year, only 3% of this debt would default on average. But in a recession, fallen angel probabilities would spike to 22% (based on an average of 2002, 2008 and 2012 downgrades),” say the strategists.

Using historical probabilities of downgrades when debt to EV hits over 45%, they expect €61 billion of nonfinancial fallen angels, with €38 billion and €110 billion in a bullish and bearish cases, respectively.

They aren’t really pricing in more fallen angels outside of the high-risk sectors. “Hence, we expect €80bn of index-eligible fallen angels, with €46 billion & €156 billion in our bullish & bearish case,” said the strategists. That still implies the biggest downgrade wave since 12/13, but a GFC type impact will likely be avoided, say the strategists.

While slowing Europe infections are a sign of hope, they say it’s still too soon to assess bond risk, given uncertainty over lockdowns and whether China faces further infections. “Hence we call EU IG [investment grade] fair-value at current levels, and would not chase below 180-190 basis points,” they said.

At a micro level, they suggest positioning in the ECB’s Corporate Sector Purchase Program-eligible names, given an expected pickup in ECB corporate bond purchases, and where issuance trends look healthy given current volatility. They also recommend A-rated nonfinancial CSPP eligible bonds, “given CSPP premiums are effectively nonexistent and attractive relative to history.”

