COVID-19 Research Companies Spur Interest in Biotech ETFs

The coronavirus pandemic is having a profound impact on the healthcare sector in 2020, effects that are clearly benefiting select biotechnology exchange traded funds.

Of course, structure matters, meaning that the biotechnology ETFs with the most impressive performances this year are the funds with most exposure to companies making progress on the coronavirus vaccine front. Fortunately for conservative investors, it's not necessary to embrace the exotic in search of COVID-19 vaccine exposure.

The iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (IBB), the largest biotech ETF by assets, is about 12 percent year-to-date, proving that even broad-based, large-cap funds can be responsive to COVID-19 trends, assuming the fund is properly structured.

“Pharmaceutical companies taking center stage in the COVID-19 fight have witnessed significant growth in their stock price in the first half of 2020,” notes AksjeBloggen. “According to data gathered by AksjeBloggen, the market capitalization of the six leading pharma companies involved in COVID-19 research jumped by $51.1bn in the last six months.”

Broad Competition, But Leaders Emerge

A point in favor of biotech ETFs this year is a refrain that's long pertained to the group: stock picking in this arena is difficult even under the most sanguine of circumstances. That notion is being proven in 2020 as more than 100 companies compete to bring a coronavirus vaccine to market.

In simple terms, this is like any other competition: there are contenders and pretenders. Plenty of ETFs have exposure to both sets of companies. From a trading perspective, it's undoubtedly alluring to find a micro- or small-cap making coronavirus vaccine waves, but that strategy isn't for everyone. Investors eschewing high risk/high reward COVID-19 plays should lean toward well-capitalized companies that have deep roots in virus vaccine development, such as Gilead Sciences (GILD) and Moderna (MRNA) – two stocks combining for more than 10% of IBB's roster.

Not only are Gilead and Moderna widely viewed as the leaders in the COVID-19 vaccine clubhouse, they are among the biotech leaders in added market value this year.

“With a $15.55bn increase in the total value of shares, the US COVID-19 vaccine maker Moderna has witnessed the second-largest market cap increase amid coronavirus outbreak,” notes AksjeBloggen. “At the beginning of January, the Massachusetts-based clinical-stage biotechnology company had $6.67bn in market capitalization and the figure continued rising ever since. After receiving a $483 million financial boost from the U.S. Government agency BARDA to accelerate the development of the vaccine mRNA-1273, the company’s stock price peaked at $28.25bn on May 18th. Statistics show the Moderna stock price value stood at $22.22bn last week.”

Probably Not Late to the Party

Biotech ETFs, including IBB, are up dramatically off the March lows, perhaps implying upside from here is limited. IBB's 46.15 percent over that time frame is comparatively docile relative to some of the more nuanced funds in this category, but that doesn't mean near-term upside is capped in the group.

Unfortunately, the U.S. is in the throngs of a second wave of coronavirus cases – one delivering a dramatic increase in case counts in highly populated states, such as California, Texas and Florida.

Dialing back reopening orders and the specter of another round of shelter-in-place policies are likely to be drags on plenty of industries and sectors, but the opposite is true for IBB and friends. Those issues refocus the urgent need for a vaccine – the very catalyst that's been driving biotech ETFs higher this year.

