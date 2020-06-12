COVID-19 "R" number for England is 0.8-1.0, slightly above UK range

The reproduction rate of the coronavirus in England is between 0.8 and 1.0, the government said on Friday, a range slightly higher than for the UK as a whole, where it remains between 0.7 and 0.9.

The higher limit was above 1.0 in the southwest of England, where the range was 0.8-1.1. The government said the most likely estimate was in the middle of the range.

