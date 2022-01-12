World Markets

COVID-19 picks up pace in Americas as Omicron spreads, says agency

Anthony Boadle Reuters
The spread of COVID-19 in the Americas has reached levels of transmission never seen before during the pandemic, with cases doubling to 6.1 million over the past week, the Pan American Health Organization said on Wednesday.

The United States is reporting the bulk of new cases, and Eastern and Midwestern states are experiencing a rapid surge, the regional health agency said. Omicron has reached nearly every country in the Americas, it said.

