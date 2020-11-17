COVID-19 is Driving the Digital Transformation of the Insurance Claims Industry

Bdeo is accelerating the digital transformation of the insurance industry, making processes easy and more efficient through a powerful combination of technology.

The insurance industry is undoubtedly one of the most attractive markets for venture capital. Crunchbase data revealed that venture capital investments in insurtech companies specifically reached US$7.3billion in 2019, the highest amount in the past five years. Some of the most notable deals from 2019 include Root Insurance's $350 million Series E and Lemonade’s $300 million Series D.

Crunchbase News Crunchbase News

Despite the rising number of deals, much of this investment has been made in companies focused on the distribution of insurance services. In contrast, only a small part has been directed to companies whose technology improves the operational performance of insurance companies. For instance, by reducing the impact of fraud or by digitizing their processes.

The current situation brought on by Covid-19 has favored the growth of this area of the insurtech industry. While many insurance companies were prudent in their approach to digital transformation in the past, this process has now become a top strategic priority.

Automating the claims process

With some of the most innovative technologies on the market, specifically artificial intelligence, companies like Bdeo are automating the interactions between insurance companies and policyholders, offering comprehensive solutions that span from automatic policy subscription to the digitalization of claims management through automatic damage detection. Bdeo, an insurtech company that offers visual intelligence solutions to insurance companies across Europe and Latin America, recently raised $5.9 million and was named among InsureTech100’s most innovative insurance companies of 2020.

According to K Fund, an early-stage venture capital firm in Spain, any inefficiencies that take place between an insurance company and a policyholder during the registration and claims processes end up translating into a bad experience for the latter. The firm points out that users are demanding digital experiences and want processes to be agile and easily understood.

Not offering this type of experience directly impacts the policyholder’s perception of the service, which has a growing influence on whether or not a customer chooses or renews any particular service, including insurance.

The digital transformation of the insurance industry

Most auto and home insurance holders find the claims adjustments process slow and inconvenient. According to early-stage tech investor Big Sur Ventures, fully-digital and automated solutions are especially powerful because they bring the underwriter significant operational efficiency and have a significant impact on their revenues.

As the world moves towards more digital and remote technologies to maintain efficient operations during COVID-19 times, insurance companies must also embrace new technologies. A recent Deloitte survey revealed that 7 out of 10 insurers have already started implementing various digital strategies, allowing them to dramatically improve their operations, reduce risk, enhance the customer experience, and attract new business.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.