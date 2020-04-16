Covid-19 Infection Data Fuel Hope on Reopening Economy

The U.S. is ready to open for business—almost—as new Covid-19 infections reported each day are dropping from peak levels. President Donald Trump said Wednesday that plans for a reopening are close to being completed.

The U.S. is ready to open for business—almost—as new Covid-19 infections reported each day are dropping from peak levels. President Donald Trump said Wednesday that plans for a reopening are close to being completed.

“The plans to reopen the country are close to being finalized, and we will soon be sharing details and new guidelines with everybody,” said President Donald Trump during a Wednesday press conference at the White House. “I will be speaking to all 50 governors very shortly. And I will then be authorizing each individual governor, of each individual state, to implement a reopening and a very powerful reopening plan.”

The meeting with governors is slated for Thursday. Trump also talked about testing capacity, as well as ventilators and hospital beds. The system for battling the virus may be starting to get ahead of infections and hospitalizations.

About 29,000 cases were diagnosed in the U.S. Wednesday, according to Johns Hopkins. The number is up from recent days, but down from peak levels of more than 35,000 cases in the early days of April.

The U.S. now has about 640,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus and almost 31,000 people have died.

New York City and its surrounding counties have been hardest hit by the virus. Gov. Andrew Cuomo, in recent days, has also talked about reopening the state economy, stressing the importance of coordinating efforts with neighboring states.

His analogy for reopening is a valve. The opening needs to be slow and carefully controlled to avoid allowing more new Covid-19 infections.

New York City and the surrounding region now tally more than 230,000 cases, about 36% of the American total. The city alone tallies about 118,00 cases and almost 11,000 deaths, less than 20% of total cases, but more than one-third of all deaths.

Globally, Covid-19 infections top 2,076,000. Almost 80,000 new cases were reported Wednesday. That is up from recent levels. The number of new infections had been trending down for a week before the latest numbers.

World-wide deaths topped 138,000 early Thursday.

Global mortality—calculated as fatalities compared with confirmed cases—is running at 6.6%. Mortality is running at more than 10% in Span, Italy, France and the U.K., and is approaching 10% in

New York City.

Still, optimism about awakening from the Covid-induced economic slumber has investors feeling a little better Thursday morning.

Dow Jones Industrial Average futures are up 0.3%, while futures on the S&P 500 are up 0.5%. Nasdaq Composite futures are 0.8% higher.

Covid-19 has fueled stock-market volatility for weeks. The Dow has moved more than 1% in 18 of the past 20 trading days. On Wednesday, it dropped 1.9%. The S&P fell 2.2%. The Nasdaq dropped 1.4%.

Later Thursday morning, investors will digest new figures on initial claims for unemployment benefits. Unemployment is another feature of the coronavirus crisis. Roughly 17 million Americans have filed claims over the past three weeks. Another 5 to 6 million are expected to have done the same over the past week.

