COVID-19 Has U.S. Hospitals Scrambling to Stock Dialysis Supplies

One unforeseen source of stress for intensive care units in COVID-19-positive hospitals has been the disease's association with kidney damage. In some New York hospitals, 30% of severely affected coronavirus patients also experience a loss of kidney function that requires lots of dialysis treatments to remedy.

Patients severely affected by COVID-19 usually need dialysis to filter their blood for much longer periods than they need to use a respirator for help breathing. Hospital systems that suddenly find themselves treating hundreds of coronavirus patients with dialysis are blasting through the usual amount of supplies kept on hand.

Image source: Getty Images.

Unprecedented demand

Hospital employees aren't the only ones noticing rapidly diminishing dialysis supplies. Baxter (NYSE: BAX) manufacturers dialysis fluids, and the company's seeing a five-fold increase in demand at the moment. The FDA hasn't reported any shortages of dialysis equipment or supplies, although people that needed regular dialysis treatments before the COVID-19 pandemic could see disruptions at a local level.

Around one in seven adults in the U.S. is living with chronic kidney disease, and many of them need a regular supply of dialysis fluids. At the moment, Baxter is manufacturing new supplies at top speed to meet spiking demand in coronavirus hot spots without disrupting the usual supply.

Baxter and its peers might be able to keep supply chains from breaking down, but there isn't much that hospitals can do to boost a limited number of trained nursing staff available to administer time-consuming dialysis treatments.

10 stocks we like better than Baxter

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Baxter wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of April 16, 2020

Cory Renauer has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.