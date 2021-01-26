US Markets
COVID-19 has shown global complacency, Refinitiv CEO Craig says

Guy Faulconbridge Reuters
Refinitiv CEO David Craig said on Tuesday that the COVID-19 pandemic had shown how fragile and complacent the world was so leaders should challenge their thinking in a volatile world.

"We're more fragile than we thought and we're probably more complacent than we ought to be and we're certainly more connected than we have ever been," Craig said at a virtual meeting of the World Economic Forum.

"This pandemic - if there's a positive - its going to challenge our thinking," Craig said, adding that businesses traditionally prepare for the last crisis but not the next one.

Craig said that the world had to be careful about rules that might stop the sharing of crucial data in times of crisis.

Refinitiv, which is 45%-owned by Thomson Reuters, the parent of Reuters News, is one of the world’s largest providers of financial markets data and infrastructure.

