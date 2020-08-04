World Markets

COVID-19 deaths in Yemen reach 500 - Reuters tally

Contributor
Lisa Barrington Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ANES MAHYOUB

The number of people who have died in Yemen after contracting the new coronavirus has reached 500, according to a Reuters tally, although aid organisations say the death toll is probably much higher.

DUBAI, Aug 4 (Reuters) - The number of people who have died in Yemen after contracting the new coronavirus has reached 500, according to a Reuters tally, although aid organisations say the death toll is probably much higher.

About 80% of the population rely on humanitarian assistance in Yemen after years of war. The country is divided between the Saudi-backed government based in Aden in the south and the Houthi movement based in the capital Sanaa in the north

The Saudi-backed government has declared 1,740 coronavirus cases, including 499 deaths, the Reuters tally shows. The Houthis, who control most big urban centres, have not provided figures since May 16 when authorities said there were four cases, and one death.

The United Nations says the virus is circulating rapidly and undetected throughout the country and infections and deaths are probably much higher.

According to World Health Organization data, there have been 1,738 COVID-19 infections, with 500 deaths, but the count does not include figures from Houthi authorities.

A government health ministry spokesman has said it reports figures daily and that "nothing was hidden". Houthi authorities have not responded to requests for comment on coronavirus numbers.

(Reporting by Lisa Barrington, Editing by Timothy Heritage)

((lisa.barrington@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

US Markets

Latest World Markets Videos

    China Tension Won't Derail Equity Markets, State Street Says

    The escalating tension between the U.S. and China is unlikely to derail the equity markets, according to State Street's Benjamin Jones. "The risk-on, risk-off story is still very much dominated by Covid," he said on Bloomberg.

    Jul 24, 2020

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore World Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular