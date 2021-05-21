US Markets

COVID-19 deaths in Latin America surpass 1 million - Reuters tally

Sebastian Rocandio
Anthony Boadle
Credit: REUTERS/PILAR OLIVARES

RIO DE JANEIRO, May 21 (Reuters) - COVID-19 has killed 1 million people in Latin America and the Caribbean, according to a Reuters tally, with the pandemic worsening in the part of the world with the highest per capita death rate.

Most of the deaths - more than 446,000 - have occurred in Brazil, which has the second deadliest outbreak outside the United States. Brazil remains the third most affected country in the world in cases, behind only India the United States.

