Covid-19 Death Toll Crosses 1,000 in the U.S.

New York City and state remains the hardest hit region of the country with about 30,000 cases and 300 fatalities.

New York City and state remains the hardest hit region of the country with about 30,000 cases and 300 fatalities.

The number of deaths from the novel coronavirus passed 1,000 people late Wednesday. New York City and state remains the hardest hit region of the country with about 30,000 cases and 300 fatalities.

The total number of U.S. Covid-19 cases rose another 14,000 to more than 69,000 total cases yesterday, according to Johns Hopkins Center for Science and Engineering. Globally, Hopkins reports another increase of almost 50,000 cases over the past day to more than 471,000 cases as of 12:43 a.m. eastern time Thursday morning. At this rate, the world could hit half a million confirmed cases in the early afternoon Thursday.

https://asset.barrons.com/dynamic-insets/charts/cdc_412992e9a73a2324773f38b3.json

Seven countries still have more than 20,000 cases, including the U.S. China, Italy, Spain, Germany, Iran and France are the other six. Five countries tally more than 1,000 deaths. Italy is the hardest hit country in that regard. More than 7,500 people have perished and mortality ticked up above 10% of confirmed cases early Thursday morning.

Hopkins, overall, reports more than 21,000 deaths from Covid-19. The World Health Organization reports more than 18,400 deaths.

WHO numbers consistently lag behind the Hopkins database, which is updated more frequently. Both data sets, however, track one another closely. The WHO reports more than 414,000 confirmed Covid-19 cases.

https://asset.barrons.com/dynamic-insets/charts/cdc_799c46cc73d94c5b9cb52f2c.json

Hopkins database also reports recoveries. Almost 115,000 people have recovered, up another 7,000 compared with the previous day.

Covid-19 continues to unnerve investors. The Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 are both down more than 20% month to date.

But the Dow posted its first back to back gains since early February on hopes for government stimulus. The Senate passed a $2 trillion economic aid package late Wednesday. Futures, however, are unchanged on the news. Investors were expecting the help.

Investors interested in tracking developments on the outbreak in the U.S. can visit the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website.

Write to Al Root at allen.root@dowjones.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.