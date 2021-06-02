COVID-19 cases rising again, says Americas health agency, but not in North America

World Markets

The United States, Canada and Mexico are reporting overall reductions in COVID-19 cases and deaths, though overall new infections are on the rise again in the rest of the Americas, the head of the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO), Carissa Etienne, said on Wednesday.

Colombia is reporting the highest rate of infections in South America, where new cases have nearly tripled in some regions, and Brazil is seeing a rise in new infections and hospitalizations.

Despite sharp increases in cases, hospitalizations and deaths in Haiti, public health measures required to stop transmission there are being largely ignored by the population, Etienne warned.

