COVID-19 Cases on the Rise: ETFs to Bet On

Although vaccine development news has brought some relief in the stock market, coronavirus cases have been spiking lately, raising the prospect of further shutdown and lockdown measures. This has threatened the business activity across the cities and states, and might derail the economic recovery.



According to Johns Hopkins University data, new coronavirus cases in the United States reached another daily high of 185,759 on Nov 19, breaking the previous record of 177,224 set on Nov 13. Nationwide, the seven-day average of new cases is at its highest ever — 161,165 cases a day – up 27% from last week.



Per one source, the United States has recorded more than 1 million COVID-19 cases in the past seven days, the highest level ever. Nearly 80,000 Americans are in the hospital, smashing the old record of 59,924 while at least 8,461 people have died of COVID-19 since Nov 12, the highest seven-day total since May (read: Bet on Quality ETFs as Vaccine Hope & Coronavirus Cases Rise).



The resurge in COVID-19 cases has put the e-commerce segment on the spotlight once again. This is because the epidemic has driven the e-commerce boom and changed the consumer landscape to a purely digital one. People will choose to stay indoors again to contain the disease, which in turn would compel people to work and look for entertainment at home only. This has boosted demand for cloud computing, gaming and e-sports, as well as streaming services. Additionally, investors will continue to pile up software shares which are apparently more insulated from the impacts of the virus.



That said, we have highlighted some ETFs from various corners of the e-commerce segment in the technology or consumer discretionary sector that will continue to benefit from the pandemic.



Direxion Work From Home ETF WFH



This product offers exposure to companies across four technology pillars — cloud, cybersecurity, online project and document management, and remote communications — that allow investors to gain exposure to those companies that stand to benefit from an increasingly flexible work environment. It tracks the Solactive Remote Work Index and holds 410 stocks in its basket. The fund has accumulated $139.9 million in its asset base since its debut on Jun 25 and charges investors 45 bps in annual fees. It trades in an average daily volume of 53,000 shares.



WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund WCLD



This fund offers exposure to emerging, fast-growing U.S.-listed companies (including ADRs) primarily focused on cloud software and services, and follows the BVP Nasdaq Emerging Cloud Index. It holds 54 stocks in its basket and charges investors 45 bps in fees per year. The product has amassed $934.2 million in its asset base and trades in an average daily volume of 511,000 shares. It has a Zacks ETF Rank #1 (Strong Buy) (read: 5 Tech ETFs Leading the Post-Election Rally).



Direxion Connected Consumer ETF CCON



This fund offers exposure to companies across four technology pillars — home entertainment, online education, remote health and well-being, and virtual and digital social interaction — allowing investors to capture those companies that stand to benefit from consumers connecting to products and services in new ways, especially virtual ones. It tracks the Solactive Connected Consumer Index and holds 40 stocks in its basket. The ETF charges 45 bps in annual fees and trades in an average daily volume of 3,000 shares. CCON has attracted $9.5 million in its asset base within three months of debut.



Global X E-commerce ETF EBIZ



This fund invests in 40 companies positioned to benefit from the increased adoption of e-commerce as a distribution model, including companies whose principal business is in operating e-commerce platforms, providing related software and services, and/or selling goods and services online. It has accumulated $105 million in its asset base and charges 50 bps in annual fees. The ETF sees an average daily volume of 49,000 shares.



Amplify Online Retail ETF IBUY



This ETF offers global exposure to companies that derive 70% or more revenues from online and virtual retail by tracking the EQM Online Retail Index. The fund comprises 58 stocks and has attracted $1.1 billion in its asset base. It charges 65 bps in fees per year and trades in an average daily volume of 220,000 shares.



VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF ESPO



This fund offers exposure to global companies involved in video game development, esports, and related hardware and software by tracking the MVIS Global Video Gaming and eSports Index. It holds 25 stocks in its basket with American firms accounting for more than one-third of the portfolio, while Japan and China round off the next two with a double-digit allocation each. The fund has gathered $592 million in its asset base while trading in an average daily volume of 162,000 shares. It charges 55 bps in annual fees from investors (read: Nvidia Q3 Earnings and Revenues Top: ETFs to Buy).

