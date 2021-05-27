COVID-19 cases in Australia's Victoria fall on first day of lockdown

SYDNEY, May 28 (Reuters) - Australia's Victoria state reported four new locally acquired COVID-19 cases on Friday, the first day of a one-week hard lockdown imposed to contain a growing coronavirus outbreak in state capital Melbourne.

Victoria, Australia's second most populous state, entered into the lockdown on Thursday night, due to run until June 3, forcing its near seven million residents to remain home except for essential business.

The state reported 12 locally acquired cases a day earlier.

(Reporting by Renju Jose; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

((renju.jose@thomsonreuters.com; +61 29171 7126;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.