Covid-19 Cases Continue to Rise. What We've Learned So Far.

The CDC recently released hospitalization statistics based on underlying medical conditions such as diabetes and lung disease, among others. The data offers a first look at who is most at risk for hospitalization.

There have been more than 38,000 hospitalizations in the U.S. for Covid-19 coronavirus infections, according to the Covid Tracking Project. And as the numbers grow, more robust data analysis becomes possible. And what it shows is revealing.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, or CDC, is tracking patients and recently released hospitalization statistics based on underlying medical conditions such as diabetes and lung disease, among others. The CDC data offers a vetted look at who is most at risk for hospitalization.

The data examined represent a subset of all cases. The CDC looked at about 7,100 cases with complete information.

About 44% of people with one or more underlying medical conditions ended up hospitalized. About one-third of all hospitalizations ended up in intensive care units. About 9% of people with no underlying medical conditions ended up hospitalized. About 25% of those hospitalizations were treated in the intensive care unit.

(The CDC looked at people older than 19 and the data wasn’t broken down by age cohort.)

Diabetes along with heart and lung disease are the underlying conditions with the highest rates of hospitalization. More than 50% of that cohort were hospitalized and about 37% were treated in the ICU.

More than 70% of infections didn’t involve hospitalization. Still, 30% hospitalization is greater than the 10% rate derived by taking the Covid Tracking project hospitalization number and dividing it by the number of confirmed coronavirus infections.

American Covid-19 cases grew about 34,000 over the past day to more than 312,000, according to the Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center.

Hospitalization data likely lags behind infection totals. What’s more, the CDC—with its disciplined health care statisticians—only looked at cases with complete case information.

Overall, Covid-19 coronavirus cases diagnosed daily in the U.S. and around the globe hit another new high Saturday. The World Health Organization reported 79,332 new cases in its most recent situation report, the biggest daily number reported to date. Hopkins reports more than 1,216,000 cases and almost 66,000 deaths around the world. The Hopkins data is as of early Sunday morning.

New York City and its surrounding counties remain the epicenter of the American outbreak with more than 114,000 cases, up about 24,000 cases over the past two days.

About 26,000 people in New York state have been hospitalized and 3,565 people have, tragically, died, according to the Corona Tracking Project.

The CDC now recommends Americans wear masks when outside, doing things like shopping for groceries. The White House is advocating for 30 days of social distancing to help stop the spread of Covid-19.

Slowing the spread is important so the health-care system isn’t overwhelmed. Ventilator availability for critically ill patients has been an issue in New York. There are about 200,000 ventilators in the U.S.

Covid-19 continues to fuel stock market volatility. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 2.7% this past week and is down 26% year to date. The S&P 500 fell 2.1% this past week and is down 23% year to date

For more Covid-19 information, check out the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website.

