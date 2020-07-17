Oil

COVID-19 antibody test passes first major trials in UK with 98.6% accuracy- Telegraph

Contributor
Kanishka Singh Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CARL RECINE

British ministers are making plans to distribute millions of free coronavirus antibody tests after a version backed by the UK government passed its first major trials, the Daily Telegraph newspaper reported late on Friday.

July 18 (Reuters) - British ministers are making plans to distribute millions of free coronavirus antibody tests after a version backed by the UK government passed its first major trials, the Daily Telegraph newspaper reported late on Friday.

The fingerprick tests, which can tell within 20 minutes if a person has ever been exposed to the coronavirus, were found to be 98.6% accurate in secret human trials held in June, the newspaper reported.

It added the test was developed by Oxford University in partnership with leading UK diagnostics firms.

(Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler)

((Kanishka.Singh@thomsonreuters.com; +91 8061822801;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Oil Videos

    Oil Won't See a Straight-Line Recovery, Energy Aspects Says

    The recovery in oil markets won't be in a straight line, according to Amrita Sen, chief analyst at Energy Aspects. "Everybody agrees it's early days," she said in an interview on "Bloomberg Surveillance."

    3 days ago

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore Oil

    Explore

    Most Popular