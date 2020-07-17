COVID-19 antibody test passes first major trials in UK with 98.6% accuracy- Telegraph

July 18 (Reuters) - British ministers are making plans to distribute millions of free coronavirus antibody tests after a version backed by the UK government passed its first major trials, the Daily Telegraph newspaper reported late on Friday.

The fingerprick tests, which can tell within 20 minutes if a person has ever been exposed to the coronavirus, were found to be 98.6% accurate in secret human trials held in June, the newspaper reported.

It added the test was developed by Oxford University in partnership with leading UK diagnostics firms.

(Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler)

