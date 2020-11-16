Covid-19 and the REIT Market

An opportunity for Semi-Transparent Active ETFs

The Covid-19 Pandemic has frequently been called an “accelerator,” bringing rapid change to both our professional and personal lives. Even investing has become more challenging as the potential long-term implications of the Pandemic are difficult to forecast. This is most evident in the real estate investment trust (“REIT”) space.

Commercial real estate is expected to take a hit with most of us working from home, but for how long and will the re-construction of our office spaces be as swift as the de-construction? Moreover, the REIT sectors are more than just commercial or residential real estate; there are malls, medical facilities, warehouses (think Amazon), data centers (think Google, Microsoft, Amazon), retail centers, cell towers, timberlands and hotels, and each is affected differently by the pandemic. The brisk pace of fundamental shifts in these businesses raises the question - is a passive approach to investing in REITs the right choice?

The large REIT ETFs are diversified, passive funds that track well known REIT indices. They own a piece of all the REIT sectors and thus investors own the poor performing sectors as well as the outperforming ones, causing a drag on returns. However, it can also cause outperformance. In today’s markets we see mega cap tech names that are driving performance and if a REIT index is heavily weighted to them, they will continue to perform well. But what happens when the mega caps stop over-performing? Index methodology may not allow for the removal or adjustment in the weighting scheme; they are rules based. So, investors in these ETFs must take the good with the bad.

In contrast, active management can avoid this dynamic and the REIT market is a good example. In a recent Seeking Alpha article, Why I won’t Invest in REIT ETFs, author Jussi Askola explained that REITs are one of the few sectors in which active investors have managed to beat market averages after fees, over the long run. He went on to highlight Green Street Advisors, the highly regarded REIT research firm, that has averaged a 21% annual total return on its research recommendations since 1993. In comparison the S&P 500 annual return with reinvestment of dividends is 9.76% for the same period. Investors who want the advantage of ETFs may be at a disadvantage when trying to invest in the REIT market.

Thanks to regulatory approvals by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission in 2019, there is a new opportunity to change this dynamic. The approval of semi-transparent actively managed ETFs conferred the cost, tax efficiency and intra-day liquidity advantages of an ETF over traditional mutual funds (both actively managed and passive indexed). Additionally, the semi-transparent actively managed ETF wrapper also allows portfolio managers to quickly move in and out of various REIT sectors as they become more or less favorable in the marketplace, while maintaining the secrecy of their strategy. In contrast, passive ETFs tracking a REIT index must wait until a quarterly or monthly rebalancing period and potentially miss out on the market opportunities that active ETF portfolio management can provide.

There are different types of semi-transparent active ETF wrappers that can be licensed by asset managers seeking to launch these new ETFs. They differ primarily in the way each wrapper’s creation/redemption basket is constructed to obfuscate or protect the identity of the actual ETF portfolio. One approved structure substitutes all of the actual portfolio securities with cash. A few of the other structures employ a proxy portfolio approach that uses “like securities” to mask what the ETF portfolio is actually holding.

Finally, with the Blue Tractor ETF wrapper the creation/redemption basket holds 100% of the actual portfolio names, but their percentage weightings will always differ from their actual correct percentage weightings in the ETF portfolio. The objective of all these new ETF wrappers is to protect the intellectual property used by the active portfolio manager to generate alpha.

Semi-transparent active ETFs are perfectly suited to allow investors to take advantage of the active management style needed to maximize returns and it is also the ideal choice when looking at REITs, where the component list is narrow as compared to other broad equity sectors. The active style provides the portfolio manager the flexibility in timing when to enter or exit a specific REIT sector to keep up with the changing landscape. As highlighted above, the semi-transparent ETF structure provides the benefits of a transparent ETF, while full protecting a portfolio manger’s alpha generating strategy. Use of these new active wrappers brings to both ETF issuers and investors the benefits of active management, along with the cost and tax advantages of the ETF structure.

NAREIT, a leading REIT research firm, puts the U.S. REIT universe at 193 securities. However, less than half of the REIT universe could be classified as liquid, large cap securities. For example, within the 34-securitiy Retail REIT sector, NAREIT identifies 21 shopping center REITs; but only 9 of these have a market capitalization above $1Billion and 6 have market capitalizations under $300 million. Similar challenges exist in other sectors like Data Centers or Infrastructure, with just 6 REITs each and in Timberlands with only 4 REITs. Each of these sectors have a couple of mega caps and the rest are much smaller capped REITs. Then liquidity can become an issue when creating a diversified portfolio. This is where the decision of the asset manager to choose a structure that creates the best opportunity for investors becomes paramount.

The Pandemic’s influence on our lives has created opportunities for new and dynamic products to come to market and to help us navigate the speed of change we are witnessing. Innovation has always been the foundational tenet of the ETF industry by not just creating the change, but also adapting quickly to external forces. Blue Tractor is playing a role in doing just that, through development of an innovative ETF semi-transparent ETF structure ideally suited for REIT investors seeking active management, just when they need it the most.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.