COVID-19 and Election Uncertainty Set to Transform NYC Real Estate in 2021

By Ed Mermelstein, Founder and CEO of One & Only Holdings

It’s not unknown that New York City has always been one of the most aggressive and expensive real estate markets in the world. The last decade paints a picture of how history tends to repeat itself in the most dynamic and liquid luxury housing market. After the financial crisis of 2008 began to decimate the U.S. luxury housing sector, prices slowly started to recover in 2010 and only managed to hit a peak almost a decade later, in 2017.

After 2008 left unemployment at record highs, inventory skyrocketed, and credit tightened, it took almost a decade for the rebound to double the prices of luxury homes in Manhattan. Now, many are seeing that although our current downturn may have a different cause, the end result of COVID-19 will be very much the same as what we have seen for the past 40 years.

The Pandemic is raging, and real estate prices are soaring nationally. So, what gives?

Record low interest rates and the need for additional workspace at home has created a surging demand nationwide. In the meantime, the doom and gloom reports of New York City’s housing market persist.

While the numbers of NYC real estate are daunting, do they tell the whole story?

Compared to 2019, real estate sales have fallen 57% in August, according to the NYC Comptroller’s Office. We have seen residential rents drop more than 10% in the past quarter of 2020, and projections indicate that we will see a repeat in the first two quarters of 2021. Many have moved to the suburbs or are buying second homes outside of the city, driving up prices in places like the Hamptons, Alpine, New Jersey and nearby Connecticut towns. Additionally, New York has been hit hard by state and federal tax laws, such as the $10,000 SALT deduction as well as a one-time residential sales tax on purchases over $1,000,000, which progressively increases to over 4%. This has resulted in the most exciting international real estate market transforming into a buyer’s market for the first time in thirty years.

How is the market looking?

As of March, COVID-19 has forced New York into a health and financial lockdown. Increased unemployment and a continued exodus have pushed buyers and renters out of the City, forcing rents and home price to drop. While we are seeing a wave of wealthy residents move out, the numbers are greatly exaggerated. The likelihood is that an opportunity to move into a bigger and better apartment will convince many to stay. As the uncertainty of the election and COVID-19 fades, so too will the discounts.

After the recession of 2008, it took New York real estate pricing two years to hit bottom. Acknowledging the aforementioned, we have been in a price adjustment for over two years, and a further post COVID-19 drop has shaved values at least 8% in the past six months, so the likelihood of a continued long-term correction is questionable.

The past decade has seen taller luxury developments, dramatic rise in cost of building materials and a saturation of luxury housing inventory. On the positive side, technology has been pushed to the forefront and is transforming the real estate sector. Recent travel restrictions have changed the way real estate is being shown and we are beginning to see a revolution in video showings of apartments.

Looking ahead, the future of New York real estate is digital

What we have been doing for years with foreign clients has all of a sudden become the norm for local residents. Video conferencing, social media and smartphone apps have created a technologically rich path to contactless brokerage. What was once considered a business that was stuck in the last century, the last two quarters have pushed real estate sales into a modern and cutting-edge industry.

Prop Tech will transform New York City as developers innovate the luxury real estate market. Further, the tech giants are only just beginning to make an impact on New York. Cash rich and ready to spend, Apple, Google, Facebook and Amazon are taking advantage of cheap real estate in New York. Millions of square feet have been bought or rented in the past several years by these tech giants and this trend will continue. The employees who will occupy these spaces will need a place to live and will become the foundation of New York City’s recovery. Restaurants, bars, hotels and theaters will fill up again and the polish of the Big Apple will shine again.

