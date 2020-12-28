COVID-19 and Capitol Hill Remain in Focus, with No Major Stats to Influence

FXEmpire.com -

Earlier in the Day:

It’s was a particularly quiet start to the day on the economic calendar this morning. There were no material stats to provide the majors with direction

A lack of stats left the markets to react to moves across the European and U.S markets and chatter from Capitol Hill.

Overnight, news of the House approving $2,000 aid checks on Capitol Hill leaves it in the hands of the Republican-controlled Senate to have the final say. The Senate is due to vote tonight.

The Majors

At the time of writing, the Aussie Dollar was up by 0.01% to $0.7580, while the Kiwi Dollar was down by 0.01% to $0.7099. The Japanese Yen was up by 0.11% to ¥103.70 against the U.S Dollar.

The Day Ahead:

For the EUR

It’s a quiet day ahead on the economic calendar, with no material stats due out of the Eurozone to provide the EUR with direction.

The lack of stats will leave the EUR in the hands of COVID-19, which should be cushioned by progress on the vaccination front.

At the time of writing, the EUR was up by 0.02% to $1.2218.

For the Pound

It’s another particularly quiet day ahead on the economic calendar. There are no material stats to consider through the day, leaving the Pound in the hands of Brexit updates.

The UK Parliament is set to vote on the Brexit agreement tomorrow. Any hint of MP rebellion would weigh on the Pound.

At the time of writing, the Pound was up by 0.04% to $1.3458.

Across the Pond

It’s a quiet day ahead on the economic calendar. House price figures for October are due out late in the day.

We don’t expect the numbers to influence, however, with Capitol Hill and COVID-19 news updates in focus.

On Monday, the Dollar Spot Index rose by 0.13% to 90.337.

For the Loonie

It’s also a quiet day on the economic data front. There are no material stats due out, leaving the Loonie in the hands of market risk sentiment on the day.

At the time of writing, the Loonie was up by 0.06% to C$1.2846 against the U.S Dollar.

