COVID-19: Pfizer announces 520 mln euros investment plan in France
PARIS, Jan 17 (Reuters) - Albert Bourla, the chief executive of U.S. drugmaker company Pfizer PFE.N, told French TV station BFM TV on Monday that Pfizer was making a 520 million euros ($593.7 million) investment plan in France over 5 years to help tackle COVID-19.
Pfizer CEO Bourla also told BFM TV that Pfizer was setting up a partnership with French company Novasep to develop an anti-COVID pill treatment.
($1 = 0.8758 euros)
Vaccine rollouthttps://graphics.reuters.com/world-coronavirus-tracker-and-maps/vaccination-rollout-and-access/
Covid situation around the world https://graphics.reuters.com/world-coronavirus-tracker-and-maps/
(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Kim Coghill)
((sudip.kargupta@thomsonreuters.com; +33 1 49 49 53 84;))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.