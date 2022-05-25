US Markets
Covetrus to go private in $4 bln deal with CD&R, TPG Capital

Manas Mishra Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Covetrus Inc said on Wednesday it would be taken private by Clayton, Dubilier & Rice (CD&R) and TPG Capital in a deal valuing the animal-health focused software maker at $4 billion.

May 25 (Reuters) - Covetrus Inc CVET.O said on Wednesday it would be taken private by Clayton, Dubilier & Rice (CD&R) and TPG Capital in a deal valuing the animal-health focused software maker at $4 billion.

Investors of Covetrus, whose software is used by veterinarians to take their practice online, will receive $21 in cash for each share held under the deal. CD&R already owns a stake of about 24% in Covetrus.

That offer price represents a premium of 6.8% to the company's last close, and is 16.5% higher than its share price on May 19, a day before the private equity firms made their offer.

The deal is expected to close in the second half of 2022.

