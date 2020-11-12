Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) Analysts Are Pretty Bullish On The Stock After Recent Results

It's been a sad week for Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET), who've watched their investment drop 12% to US$25.00 in the week since the company reported its third-quarter result. Revenues of US$1.1b beat expectations by a respectable 7.3%, although statutory losses per share increased. Covetrus lost US$0.33, which was 421% more than what the analysts had included in their models. Earnings are an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance, look at what the analysts are forecasting for next year, and see if there's been a change in sentiment towards the company. So we gathered the latest post-earnings forecasts to see what estimates suggest is in store for next year. NasdaqGS:CVET Earnings and Revenue Growth November 13th 2020

Following the latest results, Covetrus' six analysts are now forecasting revenues of US$4.44b in 2021. This would be a credible 5.2% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Covetrus is also expected to turn profitable, with statutory earnings of US$0.16 per share. Before this earnings report, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$4.42b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$0.12 in 2021. There was no real change to the revenue estimates, but the analysts do seem more bullish on earnings, given the very substantial lift in earnings per share expectations following these results.

The analysts have been lifting their price targets on the back of the earnings upgrade, with the consensus price target rising 15% to US$27.00. It could also be instructive to look at the range of analyst estimates, to evaluate how different the outlier opinions are from the mean. The most optimistic Covetrus analyst has a price target of US$31.00 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$20.00. This shows there is still a bit of diversity in estimates, but analysts don't appear to be totally split on the stock as though it might be a success or failure situation.

Another way we can view these estimates is in the context of the bigger picture, such as how the forecasts stack up against past performance, and whether forecasts are more or less bullish relative to other companies in the industry. Next year brings more of the same, according to the analysts, with revenue forecast to grow 5.2%, in line with its 6.2% annual growth over the past five years. Compare this with the wider industry (in aggregate), which analyst estimates suggest will see revenues grow 6.9% next year. So although Covetrus is expected to maintain its revenue growth rate, it's forecast to grow slower than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The biggest takeaway for us is the consensus earnings per share upgrade, which suggests a clear improvement in sentiment around Covetrus' earnings potential next year. On the plus side, there were no major changes to revenue estimates; although forecasts imply revenues will perform worse than the wider industry. We note an upgrade to the price target, suggesting that the analysts believes the intrinsic value of the business is likely to improve over time.

Keeping that in mind, we still think that the longer term trajectory of the business is much more important for investors to consider. We have estimates - from multiple Covetrus analysts - going out to 2024, and you can see them free on our platform here.

We don't want to rain on the parade too much, but we did also find 1 warning sign for Covetrus that you need to be mindful of.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team@simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.