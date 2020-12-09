Markets
CVET

Covetrus Completes Separation From Henry Schein - Quick Facts

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Covetrus (CVET) said all 72 transitional services agreements with Henry Schein, Inc. (HSIC), its former parent company, have now been exited. The final exit was completed ahead of schedule and less than two years following the completion of its spin-off.

Covetrus also announced a consolidation within its North American commercial organizations. The new structure brings together Covetrus' North American commercial teams under unified leadership. The company's new commercial structure also reduces duplications within the combined businesses, which impacted approximately 80 employees.

Covetrus has entered into an agreement to transfer its French distribution business, Hippocampe Caen S.A, to COVETO, a French cooperative, effective December 31, 2020.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CVET HSIC

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular