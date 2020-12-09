Covetrus Completes Separation From Henry Schein - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Covetrus (CVET) said all 72 transitional services agreements with Henry Schein, Inc. (HSIC), its former parent company, have now been exited. The final exit was completed ahead of schedule and less than two years following the completion of its spin-off.

Covetrus also announced a consolidation within its North American commercial organizations. The new structure brings together Covetrus' North American commercial teams under unified leadership. The company's new commercial structure also reduces duplications within the combined businesses, which impacted approximately 80 employees.

Covetrus has entered into an agreement to transfer its French distribution business, Hippocampe Caen S.A, to COVETO, a French cooperative, effective December 31, 2020.

