Covestro To Build Polycarbonate Film Plant In Map Ta Phut, Thailand

March 09, 2023 — 06:50 am EST

(RTTNews) - Covestro (CVVTF.PK, COVTY.PK) said it plans to further increase the company's global production capacity for polycarbonate specialty films to meet the rising demand in the Asia-Pacific region and worldwide. Covestro has started building new extrusion lines at the Map Ta Phut Industrial Park in Thailand. The investment is in the higher double-digit million euro range. The completion is scheduled for 2025.

Sucheta Govil, Chief Commercial Officer of Covestro, said: "We are responding to an increasing demand and supporting the expansion of future technologies and industries."

