Covestro specifies 2023 profit outlook on improved margins, pricing

April 28 (Reuters) - German chemicals maker Covestro 1COV.DE on Friday specified its 2023 core earnings guidance, with mid-point above market expectations, citing higher margins and an improved cost level.

The group expects earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) in a range of 1.1 billion to 1.6 billion euros ($1.2 billion to $1.8 billion) for the full year. It had previously forecast annual EBITDA "well below" the 1.62 billion euros it reported for 2022.

The mid-point of the earnings guidance is above the company-provided consensus figure of 1.2 billion euros.

"The first quarter of 2023 went much better than expected at the beginning of the year, and we're also confident about the current second quarter," Chief Financial Officer Thomas Toepfer said.

Covestro was able to weather the storm of macroeconomic uncertainty supported by easing energy prices in Europe as combination of mild weather, state support measures, and reduced industrial production helped governments keep increased gas storage levels.

The company, whose main products include foam chemicals used in mattresses, car seats and insulation for buildings, forecast second-quarter EBITDA between 330 million and 430 million euros.

It confirmed first-quarter preliminary results that beat company-provided consensus earlier in April.

