Covestro specifies 2023 profit outlook on improved margins, pricing

April 28 (Reuters) - German chemicals maker Covestro 1COV.DE on Friday specified its 2023 core earnings guidance, citing higher margins and an improved cost level.

The company, whose main products include foam chemicals used in mattresses, car seats and insulation for buildings, expects earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) in a range of 1.1 billion to 1.6 billion euros ($1.2 billion to $1.8 billion) for the full year.

Previously, it had forecast annual EBITDA "well below" the 1.62 billion euros it had reported for 2022.

($1 = 0.9083 euros)

