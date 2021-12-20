Covestro Signs Long-term Agreement With EnBW For Solar-generated Electricity

(RTTNews) - Materials manufacturer Covestro said that it has signed a long-term corporate power purchase agreement with energy provider EnBW for solar-generated electricity.

As per the deal, Covestro has secured 63 megawatts (MW) of capacity from EnBW's solar farm in Brandenburg, Germany.

The solar power will be deployed at the German Covestro sites in Dormagen and Krefeld-Uerdingen for 15 years from the beginning of 2022.

Covestro noted that it will use the renewable energy there primarily for the production of more sustainable, mass-balanced plastics manufactured in a so-called drop-in process using alternative raw materials. These include mass-balanced polycarbonates and mass-balanced thermoplastic polyurethanes.

