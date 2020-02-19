Covestro sees lower earnings, volume growth in 'challenging' 2020

Feb 19 (Reuters) - German chemicals maker Covestro 1COV.DE forecast lower first quarter and 2020 core profits on Wednesday after slightly missing fourth-quarter revenue expectations, citing stiff competition and low prices for its key products.

The former Bayer subsidiary, whose main products include foam chemicals and clear plastics, said its fourth-quarter revenue came in at 2.86 billion euros, 3.7% below analysts' average expectations in a company-provided poll.

Covestro's earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) fell by 5.1% to 278 million euros in the fourth quarter, broadly in line with the 277 million euros expected on average by analysts.

The effects of the coronavirus outbreak on Covestro's financial performance in 2020 cannot yet be fully predicted, the company said, adding it expects its EBITDA to reach between 1.0 billion euros and 1.5 billion euros in 2020 including 200 million euros to 280 million euros in the first quarter. It reported core profit of 1.6 billion euros in 2019.

