Covestro sees 2023 profit at low end of range

Adds CFO quote and context in paragraphs 3-6

Oct 27 (Reuters) - German chemicals maker Covestro 1COV.DE on Friday cut its annual profit target to the low end of the earlier range on lower selling prices and sales volumes.

The company, whose main products include foam chemicals used in mattresses, car seats and insulation for buildings, forecast 2023 core profit (EBITDA) of around 1.1 billion euros ($1.16 billion), at the bottom of its prior range of 1.1 billion to 1.6 billion euros.

The German chemicals sector, the country's third-largest industry that employs roughly half a million workers, is up against a weak global economy, high inflation and increased interest rates that weigh on demand.

"Economic activity is weak, demand is low and the outlook for our core industries has deteriorated further, with the exception of the automotive industry," Chief Financial Officer Christian Baier said in an earnings statement.

In September, Covestro entered into open-ended discussions with suitor Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) over a takeover approach. The offer, which has boosted the company's shares by 35% since first reports in June, would value Covestro at about 11.6 billion euros.

The chemicals maker late on Thursday said it had ended a share buyback programme ahead of schedule at 200 million euros, falling short of the intended 500 million, due to "the current overall situation".

Covestro's third-quarter EBITDA fell 8.3% to 277 million euros, missing an analysts' average estimate of 282 million in a company-provided poll.

($1 = 0.9466 euros)

(Reporting by Bartosz Dabrowski and Andrey Sychev in Gdansk; editing by Milla Nissi)

((bartosz.dabrowski@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 7696560;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.