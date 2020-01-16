Covestro says suitable takeover targets are rare, asset prices high

DUESSELDORF, Germany, Jan 16 (Reuters) - German chemicals and plastics maker Covestro's 1COV.DE chief executive said it was still hard to carry out takeover deals that create value amid stubbornly high asset prices.

"It remains difficult to find targets that not only fit but can also be acquired in a way that adds value," CEO Markus Steilemann told journalists at an event, adding that asset prices relative to earnings were too high on average.

