Covestro says it is not in takeover talks with Apollo

MUNICH, Sept 18 (Reuters) - German plastics maker Covestro 1COV.DE knocked back a report on Friday that it was in takeover talks with private equity firm Apollo Global Management APO.N.

"I can confirm that we are not in takeover talks with Apollo," spokesman Lars Boelke said.

"We are regularly in talks with various market participants about strategic opportunities."

Bloomberg reported on Thursday evening that Apollo was exploring a takeover of Covestro.

(Reporting by Alexander Huebner Writing by Caroline Copley Editing by Riham Alkousaa)

((Caroline.Copley@thomsonreuters.com; +49 (0)30 2201 33584 ;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.