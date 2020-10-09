Covestro reports Q3 profit beat, raises guidance

Zuzanna Szymanska Reuters
German chemicals maker Covestro raised its full-year guidance as it reported a better-than-expected quarterly core profit on Friday citing cost-cutting measures, improved volume growth and a better margin development.

The maker of chemicals for heat insulation foams and transparent polycarbonate plastics said its preliminary third-quarter earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose 7% to 456 million euros, topping the 373 million expected on average by analysts in a Vara Research consensus.

Covestro expects a full-year EBITDA of around 1.2 billion euros, which is the top of its previous guidance range and 20% above analyst consensus.

