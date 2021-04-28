Covestro reports Q1 beat for foams and hard plastics thanks to strong Asia

Adds details

April 28 (Reuters) - German chemicals maker Covestro 1COV.DE reported on Wednesday better-than-expected quarterly results for foam chemicals and hard plastics and a miss for its coatings unit as strong performance in Asia balanced out raw material shortages.

In 2020, the company managed an unexpectedly swift rebound from a coronavirus-related slump and Chief Executive Markus Steilemann has said the trend would continue into 2021 and beyond.

"In fiscal 2021, we will return to the growth path in all regions and further expand our leading position," finance chief Thomas Toepfer said in a statement.

Covestro, whose products can be used in products including car seats and phone cases, said first-quarter sales for the polyurethane foam chemical unit came in at 1.7 billion euros ($2.05 billion), compared to the 1.59 billion euros expected on average by analysts in a company-provided poll, as strong performance in Asia offset limited raw material availability in other regions.

It added sales for its polycarbonate plastics unit rose 21.3% to 889 million euros, above analysts' average forecast of 846 million euros, thanks to an advantageous competitive situation and higher total sales volumes on the continent.

The company reported first-quarter sales and net profit in line with analyst expectations, and confirmed the 2021 forecast and first-quarter earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) it announced on April 13.

