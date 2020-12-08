Covestro raises outlook on stronger-than-expected Q4

Christoph Steitz Reuters
Published
FRANKFURT, Dec 8 (Reuters) - German chemicals maker Covestro 1COV.DE on Tuesday raised its forecast for 2020, citing better-than-expected business during the fourth quarter.

The group now expects core profit (EBITDA) of between 1.44 billion and 1.5 billion euros ($1.74 billion-$1.8 billion), it said. It previously expected 2020 EBITDA of about 1.2 billion euros.

($1 = 0.8254 euros)

