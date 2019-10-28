Covestro Q3 Profit Plunges, Core Volume Up; Confirms, Narrows FY19 Outlook Range

(RTTNews) - Polymer company Covestro (CVVTF.PK, COVTY.PK) reported Monday that its third-quarter net income fell 70.4 percent to 147 million euros from last year's 496 million euros.

Earnings per share dropped 69.1 percent to 0.80 euro from 2.59 euros last year.

At 425 million euros, EBITDA was down 50.5 percent from the prior-year quarter's 859 million euros as a result of negative price effects.

Group sales declined as expected by 14.6 percent to 3.16 billion euros from 3.70 billion euros last year, due to continued lower selling prices.

In the third quarter, Covestro achieved core volume growth of 5.3 percent in a continuing challenging economic environment.

Looking ahead for fiscal 2019, the company confirmed and narrowed outlook ranges. EBITDA is forecast to be between 1.57 billion euros and 1.65 billion euros. Previously, EBITDA for the fiscal year was expected between 1.5 billion euros and 2.0 billion euros.

Covestro anticipates core volume growth in the low-single-digit percentage range for 2019, while previous view was low- to mid-single-digit percentage range.

CFO Thomas Toepfer said, "We remain confident we will reach the targets we have set for the fiscal year. Margins were unusually high in the prior-year quarter, which is why the year-on-year decline in sales and earnings is in line with our expectations."

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.