Covestro Posts Wider Loss In Q1; Updates 2025 Guidance

(RTTNews) - Covestro reported that its first quarter net loss was 160 million euros compared to a loss of 35 million euros, last year. Loss per share was 0.85 euros compared to a loss of 0.19 euros. EBITDA fell by around 50 percent to 137 million euros. Sales in the first quarter was 3.48 billion euros, 0.9 percent below last year.

Covestro has narrowed its expectations for EBITDA for the 2025 financial year within the given range. Covestro now expects EBITDA of between 1.0 billion and 1.4 billion euros, revised from prior guidance range of 1.0 billion to 1.6 billion euros. The Group expects EBITDA between 200 million and 300 million euros for the second quarter of 2025.

