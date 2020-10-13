Covestro launches 450 mln euro capital increase to refinance purchase of DSM resins unit

Adds placement price

BERLIN, Oct 13 (Reuters) - German plastics group Covestro 1COV.DE is seeking to raise 450 million euros ($528 million) through a capital increase placed with investors, one of the bookrunners on the deal said on Tuesday.

The fundraising will partly refinance Covestro's 1.6 billion euro purchase of Dutch peer DSM's DSMN.AS Resins and Functional Materials business last month, in a bet on a rebound of the global economy from a coronavirus slump.

Placement price of around 10.2 million shares - equivalent to 5.5% of Covestro's equity - was between 43.85 euros equivalent to gross proceeds of 447 million euros before deduction of commissions and expenses.

The company's shares earlier closed down 1.1% at 44.25 euros in Frankfurt.

The bookrunners on the deal are Credit Suisse CSGN.S, Bank of America Corp BAC.N and Citi C.N.

($1 = 0.8523 euros)

(Reporting by Douglas Busvine; Additional reporting by Sabahatjahan Contractor in Bengaluru; Editing by Jan Harvey and Lisa Shumaker)

