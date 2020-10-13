Covestro launches 450 mln euro capital increase to refinance DSM resins unit buy

German plastics group Covestro is seeking to raise 450 million euros ($528 million) through a capital increase placed with investors through an accelerated bookbuilding, the bookrunner on the deal said on Tuesday.

The fundraising will partly refinance Covestro's 1.6 billion euro purchase of Dutch peer DSM's DSMN.AS Resins and Functional Materials business last month, in a bet on a rebound of the global economy from a coronavirus slump.

Price guidance for the placement of around 10.2 million shares - equivalent to 5.5% of Covestro's equity - was between 43.72 euros and market levels.

The company's shares earlier closed down 1.1% at 44.25 euros in Frankfurt.

($1 = 0.8523 euros)

