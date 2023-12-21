News & Insights

Covestro in 'open-ended' talks with ADNOC -spokesperson

Credit: REUTERS/Toru Hanai

BERLIN/DUBAI, Dec 21 (Reuters) - Covestro is in open-ended talks with Abu Dhabi National Oil Co (ADNOC), a spokesperson for the German plastics and chemicals maker said on Thursday, following a report that the oil giant is preparing to up its takeover bid for the company.

"We are in open-ended discussions with ADNOC. Open-ended refers to both the content and the timeframe," the spokesperson said.

The non-binding offer includes job guarantees and 8 billion euros of investments, one of the people said.

Bloomberg first reported the news of ADNOC having submitted a preliminary bid of about 60 euros per share.

($1 = 0.9138 euros)

