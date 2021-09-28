Covestro in investment drive on surging demand for insulation foams

By Ludwig Burger and Patricia Weiss

FRANKFURT, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Germany's Covestro 1COV.DE is reviving a shelved plan to build a plant to produce chemicals used in insulation foams as demand for energy efficient construction bolsters earnings in the third quarter and beyond.

It said on Tuesday it expected earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) in the July-September quarter around the upper end of its guidance range of 760 million to 860 million euros ($890 million to $1 billion).

The company said it would revive plans to build a plant making MDI chemicals for rigid foams which was suspended in early 2020.

It will be built in Bayton, Texas, or Caojing near Shanghai with a planned production ramp-up in 2026, it said in a statement.

"Political initiatives to reduce greenhouse gases, such as in China, Europe and the United States, are driving demand, especially in the fields of energy-efficient construction and electromobility," the Leverkusen-based company said.

Covestro shares were up 4% to 59.22 euros at 1205 GMT while the STOXX Europe 600 Chemicals .SX4P was down 1%.

Annual investments in plants and equipment would rise above 1 billion euros a year from about 800 million currently as the "mid-cycle" EBITDA, excluding highs and lows in its business cycle, is seen rising to 2.8 billion euros in 2024 from 2.2 billion this year.

Covestro also raised its outlook regarding demand for its main products MDI, the chemical building block for insulation slabs and refrigerator walls, and TDI chemicals used in upholstery foams. It now expects demand growth of 6% per year through 2025, up from about 5% previously.

($1 = 0.8537 euros)

(Reporting by Ludwig Burger; Editing by Riham Alkousaa and Jason Neely)

((ludwig.burger@thomsonreuters.com; +49 30 220133634; Reuters Messaging: ludwig.burger.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.