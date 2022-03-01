Covestro doubles full-year core profit on strong global demand

Adds further details, CFO quote

March 1 (Reuters) - German chemicals maker Covestro 1COV.DE said on Tuesday it had more than doubled its 2021 core profit and expects the 2022 figure to reach 2.5-3.0 billion euros ($2.80-$3.36 billion), citing a rise in selling prices on the back of strong global demand.

The company, whose main products include foam chemicals used in mattresses, car seats and insulation for buildings, said earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) for the full year reached 3.1 billion euros, in line with analysts' expectations in a company-provided poll and matching its guidance of 3.0-3.2 billion euros.

"We can look back on an extremely successful year marked by high demand. Not least, that is reflected in the fact that we were virtually sold out over large stretches of 2021," Chief Financial Officer Thomas Toepfer said in a statement.

Covestro, whose main customers include the automotive industry and electronics manufacturers, has had a rapid recovery from the pandemic and has since been benefiting from mark-ups in product prices, despite higher energy and raw material costs.

The Leverkusen-based company said 2021 sales were 15.9 billion euros, compared with 10.7 billion euros a year earlier, beating an average 15.3 billion euros expected by analysts.

Covestro said it would propose a dividend of 3.40 euros per share, the highest in the group's history.

($1 = 0.8933 euros)

