Covestro cuts outlook on Shanghai lockdown, higher energy costs

German chemicals maker Covestro on Monday cut its 2022 outlook, citing the ongoing coronavirus-related lockdown in Shanghai, higher energy and raw materials prices as well as lower assumptions for global economic growth.

The company now expects earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation of 2 billion to 2.5 billion euros ($2.1 billion-$2.6 billion), compared with a previous outlook of 2.5 billion to 3 billion euros.

($1 = 0.9524 euros)

