Covestro cuts outlook on Shanghai lockdown, higher energy costs

FRANKFURT, May 2 (Reuters) - German chemicals maker Covestro 1COV.DE on Monday cut its 2022 outlook, citing the ongoing coronavirus-related lockdown in Shanghai, higher energy and raw materials prices as well as lower assumptions for global economic growth.

The company now expects earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation of 2 billion to 2.5 billion euros ($2.1 billion-$2.6 billion), compared with a previous outlook of 2.5 billion to 3 billion euros.

($1 = 0.9524 euros)

(Reporting by Christoph Steitz Editing by Chris Reese)

((christoph.steitz@thomsonreuters.com; +49 30 220 133 647;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.