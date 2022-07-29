Covestro cuts full-year outlook for the second time this year

Adds further details, context

July 29 (Reuters) - German chemicals maker Covestro 1COV.DE on Friday cut its 2022 core earnings outlook for the second time this year, citing a significant rise in energy costs and the weakening global economy.

The company lowered its forecast for 2022 earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) to 1.7 billion to 2.2 billion euros ($1.7-$2.3 billion) from a previous forecast of 2 billion to 2.5 billion euros.

Covestro, whose main products include foam chemicals used in mattresses, car seats and insulation for buildings, also cut its free operating cash flow forecast to between 0 and 500 million euros, from previous guidance of 400 million and 900 million euros.

Core earnings in the second quarter came in at 547 million euros, Covestro said on Friday, above the 509 million-euro figure from a company-provided poll.

In May, Covestro lowered its full-year outlook due to the impact of a COVID-19 lockdown in Shanghai, higher energy and raw materials costs and reduced expectations for global economic growth.

At that time, Chief Financial Officer Thomas Toepfer told Reuters Covestro's energy costs could more than double in 2022 to between 1.7 billion and 2 billion euros.

Covestro said it expected third-quarter EBITDA of between 300 million and 400 million euros.

($1 = 0.9797 euros)

