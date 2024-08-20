Covestro (COVTY), Carlisle Tie Up for Sustainable Construction

Covestro AG COVTY and Carlisle Construction Materials are collaborating to bring bio-circular products into the construction industry. Covestro will provide Carlisle with methylene diphenyl diisocyanate (MDI) based on ISCC PLUS certified mass-balanced bio-circular raw materials with up to a 99% reduced product carbon footprint than fossil-based MDI.



It has a CO2 reduction potential of 2.4 kilograms (kgs) for every kg of MDI produced. This will allow Carlisle to manufacture high-performance polyiso insulating boards with lower embodied carbon.



Covestro and Carlisle's collaboration builds on a decades-long history of cooperative innovation in the construction industry. As sustainability goals for the built environment grow, the two companies are ready to create and introduce the next generation of insulating materials. Covestro will provide Carlisle with Mondur CQ 489 MS isocyanate. The CQ, or "Circular Intelligence" label refers to a broad range of Covestro's circular products that use at least 25% alternative raw materials produced from biomass or recycled plastics.



Carlisle plans to be net zero by 2050. Carlisle will produce bio-based rigid foam insulation with 5% bio-circular content for the SynTec, Versico, Hunter Panels and WeatherBond names. This advanced bio-based insulation is the newest addition to Carlisle Construction Materials' line of sustainable building products.



Covestro operates ISCC PLUS-certified facilities in every majorglobal market including its manufacturing location in Baytown, TX. To fulfill its objective of being totally circular, Covestro aspires to be operationally climate-neutral (scopes 1 and 2) by 2035 and climate-neutral for scope 3 by 2050. The company currently offers hundreds of circular CQ items and is constantly increasing its product range.



Shares of Covestro have gained 16.3% over the past year compared with a 6.8% rise of its industry.



