Covestro buys DSM's Resins unit for 1.6 bln eur

Contributor
Ludwig Burger Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/WOLFGANG RATTAY

German plastics maker Covestro will purchase Dutch peer DSM's Resins and Functional Materials business for about 1.6 billion euros ($1.88 billion).

FRANKFURT, Sept 30 (Reuters) - German plastics maker Covestro 1COV.DE will purchase Dutch peer DSM's DSMN.AS Resins and Functional Materials business for about 1.6 billion euros ($1.88 billion).

The new business will add about 1 billion euros in revenues and 141 million euros in earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) to Covestro's Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties division, it said in a statement on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Ludwig Burger Editing by Riham Alkousaa)

((ludwig.burger@thomsonreuters.com; +49 30 220133634; Reuters Messaging: ludwig.burger.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More