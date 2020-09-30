Covestro buys DSM's Resins unit for 1.6 bln eur

FRANKFURT, Sept 30 (Reuters) - German plastics maker Covestro 1COV.DE will purchase Dutch peer DSM's DSMN.AS Resins and Functional Materials business for about 1.6 billion euros ($1.88 billion).

The new business will add about 1 billion euros in revenues and 141 million euros in earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) to Covestro's Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties division, it said in a statement on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Ludwig Burger Editing by Riham Alkousaa)

((ludwig.burger@thomsonreuters.com; +49 30 220133634; Reuters Messaging: ludwig.burger.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.