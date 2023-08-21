Covestro appoints Christian Baier as new CFO

Aug 21 (Reuters) - Covestro 1COV.DE has appointed Christian Baier as its new chief financial officer, the German plastics and chemicals maker said on Monday.

Joining from Metro AG B4B.DE, Baier will replace Thomas Toepfer, with the latter leaving to join Airbus AIR.PA as CFO.

Baier is to take over as CFO from Oct. 1, the company added.

(Reporting by Tristan Veyet in Gdansk Editing by Miranda Murray)

