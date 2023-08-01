Covestro AG - Bearer Shares (CVVTF) Price Target Increased by 11.00% to 54.46

The average one-year price target for Covestro AG - Bearer Shares (OTC:CVVTF) has been revised to 54.46 / share. This is an increase of 11.00% from the prior estimate of 49.07 dated April 6, 2023.
The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 41.66 to a high of 75.22 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 0.06% from the latest reported closing price of 54.50 / share.
What is the Fund Sentiment?
There are 287 funds or institutions reporting positions in Covestro AG - Bearer Shares. This is a decrease of 8 owner(s) or 2.71% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CVVTF is 0.26%, an increase of 3.70%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.37% to 39,882K shares.
What are Other Shareholders Doing?
TEDIX - Franklin Mutual Global Discovery Fund holds 4,171K shares. No change in the last quarter.
VTRIX - Vanguard International Value Fund Investor Shares holds 2,415K shares. No change in the last quarter.
VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,336K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,339K shares, representing a decrease of 0.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CVVTF by 4.72% over the last quarter.
TROSX - T. Rowe Price Overseas Stock Fund holds 2,023K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,026K shares, representing a decrease of 0.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CVVTF by 5.47% over the last quarter.
WEUSX - Siit World Equity Ex-us Fund - holds 1,883K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,843K shares, representing an increase of 2.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CVVTF by 4.73% over the last quarter.
