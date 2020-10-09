Covestro: Prelim. Q3 EBITDA Above Market Expectation; Updates FY20 Outlook - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Covestro AG (CVVTF.PK, COVTY.PK) reported preliminary third quarter EBITDA of 456 million euros. Preliminary sales were 2.76 billion euros. Preliminary core volume growth was 3.0%, compared to prior year. As a result of the better than expected third quarter results and a better than expected operational start into fourth quarter, the company adjusted its guidance for full year 2020.

For full year 2020, the company expects EBITDA at around 1.2 billion euros. The previous guidance projected an EBITDA between 700 million euros and 1.2 billion euros. Free operating cash flow is expected between breakeven and 300 million euros. Return on capital employed is anticipated in the mid-single-digit percent range.

Covestro AG will publish its third quarter interim statement on October 27, 2020.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.