CoverGirl owner Coty to wind down Russia operations

April 27 (Reuters) - Coty Inc COTY.N said on Wednesday it was winding down its Russia operations after Moscow's attack on Ukraine.

Russia accounted for a little more than 3% of Coty's sales in 2021, the company said in a filing.

(Reporting by Aishwarya Venugopal in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)

