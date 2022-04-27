US Markets
CoverGirl owner Coty to wind down Russia operations

Aishwarya Venugopal Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/MIKE BLAKE

April 27 (Reuters) - Coty Inc COTY.N said on Wednesday it was winding down its Russia operations after Moscow's attack on Ukraine.

Russia accounted for a little more than 3% of Coty's sales in 2021, the company said in a filing.

