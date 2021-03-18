Coverdell Education Savings Accounts: How And When To Use Them

If you’re looking to invest in order to save for future education expenses, you may consider using a Coverdell Education Savings Account (ESA). These are most beneficial for people looking to spend the funds on K-12 expenses and who wish to have more investment options than are offered by 529 savings plans—though 529 plans offer more robust tax benefits.

Here’s what you need to know about Coverdell ESAs.

What Is a Coverdell Education Savings Account?

A Coverdell ESA is an education savings account option that offers a tax-advantaged way to save for K-12 and college expenses. The account must be started before the child beneficiary reaches the age of 18.

Coverdell accounts can be opened at pretty much any bank or financial advisor’s office. Account owners are generally the parents or grandparents, and the beneficiary is the student. Contributors to a Coverdell ESA must have a modified adjusted gross income of less than $110,000 as a single filer or $220,000 if filing jointly. The amounts are standard whether it’s the beneficiary, their parents, their grandparents or anyone else contributing.

Both 529 plans and Coverdell ESA funds can be used for K-12 tuition. However, 529 plans limit the annual tuition paid out to $10,000 if used before college. Coverdell ESA funds can be put toward qualified education expenses for any level of education.

For elementary and secondary school, qualified education expenses can include room and board (if attending boarding school), transportation, academic tutoring, after-school programs and expenses for special needs educational resources. Families with children in public school can benefit, too, if the student needs tutoring or after-school assistance.

How Do Coverdell ESAs Compare With 529 Plans?

529 plans limit investment choices to mutual funds and safer investments such as traditional savings accounts.

“If a parent wishes to invest in individual stocks or other specific securities, a Coverdell offers that,” says Kelley Long, a Chicago-based financial planner.

However, investing in individual stocks comes with increased risk. And with a shortened savings timeline when paying for K-12 education, you won’t have as much time to make back money lost. You’ll also have to manage your account more since there isn’t a preset set of investments.

Coverdell accounts must also be fully distributed when the beneficiary reaches age 30, which can lead to taxes and penalties on any funds not spent by that age. The exception to this rule is if the beneficiary has special needs. By comparison, there are no age limits on 529 plans.

As long as the funds are used for qualified expenses, including K-12 expenses, any income or capital gains earned in the Coverdell ESA are tax-free, similar to 529 plans. There is, however, no income tax deduction for contributions—it’s kind of like a Roth IRA in that way, says Long.

The annual limit for contributions is $2,000 per year (per person or plan), compared to 529 plans, which have no annual contribution limit. The $2,000 annual contribution limit is per beneficiary per year. Thus, even if a family has several accounts opened for the same child, only $2,000 is allowed in total to avoid tax implications.

For instance, let’s say the child’s grandparents opened an account where they are depositing $25 per month ($300 annually). Then, the parents would have to cap deposits at $1,700 into the account they opened. The beneficiary would pay a 6% percent tax per year on the money that’s over the limit plus income tax when it’s withdrawn.

You can withdraw as much as you like from a Coverdell ESA. For instance, let’s say you want your child to go to a private high school. You save $2,000 per year for 10 years. You could decide to distribute $5,000 per year of high school without paying any tax penalty on the withdrawal.

Using a Coverdell ESA in Tandem with a 529 Plan

Some parents choose to use both types of plan to save for education expenses. For example, the first $2,000 per year could go into a Coverdell. Then any additional savings could go into a 529 plan. This gives families more flexibility to use the funds, particularly for parents of young children who may wish to use some or all of their Coverdell savings for the outside-of-tuition expenses of a private high school or elementary school, while also investing for college.

“If you can afford to save significantly more while wishing to maintain as much flexibility as possible, or you wish to take advantage of any tax deduction that your state may offer for 529 contributions, then you may wish to prioritize 529 contributions up to the tax-deductible amount, then funding a Coverdell up to the $2k per year limit,” says Long.

How Coverdell Accounts Affect Federal Financial Aid for Higher Education

Like 529 plans, the child or parent’s assets can affect the amount of federal financial aid a child may receive. For instance, up to 5.64% of assets can be taken into account when determining college financial aid eligibility. The good news is that at that level, the amount saved typically outweighs the financial aid impact. For instance, 5.64% of $20,000 is $1,128, which for most families is a reasonable price to pay for saving in advance for college

However, if the grandparent owns the account, the Coverdell ESA balance won’t affect how much financial aid the student receives the first year of college. It could affect the amount of financial aid awarded the year it is distributed, at up to 5.64%.

Bottom Line

“For families looking to put as much away as possible in a tax-advantaged way, particularly if they plan on funding a private K-12 education, Coverdells can be a great piece of the education savings puzzle, combined with 529 savings as well,” says Long.

Generally, it’s best to fund 529 plans first up to state tax contribution levels if using the money for tuition for any level of education. Any money needed for qualified education expenses for elementary or secondary schools could then be saved in a Coverdell ESA.

